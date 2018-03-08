Go Flagstaff, A Winter Wonderland

This winter, A Flagstaff Pizza joint marquee pleaded, "Eat Pray Snow," A tongue-in-cheek play on the book, Eat, Pray, Love. It's evidence of Flagstaff residents' love of snow and their dismay over its absence during this unusually dry winter. Here are some ways to enjoy wintertime at 7,000 feet.

HIT THE SLOPES

March is typically one of Flagstaff’s biggest snow months, and the mountain town’s local weather expert, Lee Born, assures us that there will be snow this month. Skiers and snowboarders can always count on plenty of the white stuff at Arizona Snowbowl, which sports state-of-the-art snowmaking. (It’s the same system that was used at the 2018 Winter Olympics.) Those riding the new Grand Canyon Express, Arizona’s first high-speed, six person lift, can catch glimpses of the Grand Canyon as they ascend 1,500 feet in less than six minutes. Those who don’t ski or snowboard can experience the mountains’ splendor on Winter Scenic Chairlift Rides. Visit www.snowbowl.ski or call 928-779-1951.

FAMILY FUN

Flagstaff Snow Park, located off I-17 at Fort Tuthill County Park, is the spot for family snow fun including tubing and snowball fights. Snow tubes and fire pits are included with your ticket purchase, but monitor the website for snow conditions. (No offense, Lee Born.) Tickets range from $9 to $15. Visit www.flagstaffsnowpark.com.

SNOW HIKES

Think of snowshoeing as just another form of hiking. Snowshoe rentals are available at Peace Surplus or at Arizona Nordic Village (formerly Flagstaff Nordic Center) where outdoor enthusiasts can don snowshoes to explore the village’s many miles of groomed forest trails. Cross-country skiers will also appreciate Arizona Nordic Village’s trails, ski rentals and lessons. Backcountry overnight yurts can make snowshoeing or cross-country skiing an even bigger adventure. Visit www.arizonanordicvillage.com or call 928-220-0550.

ICE, ICE BABY

No snow? No problem. Check out the ice skating rink at Jay Lively Activity Center just north of historic downtown Flagstaff. This indoor arena is open year-round and offers skate rentals and lessons. Check the center’s busy schedule for public skate and open hockey sessions. Visit www.flagstaff.az.gov or call 928-213-2340.

THIS MONTH IN FLAGSTAFF

March 2: First Friday ArtWalk; https://flagartscouncil.org/

March 5-7: NCAA Zone E Women’s Diving Championships at the new, $47.5 million Wall Aquatic Center at Northern Arizona University; www.nau.edu

March 9: Night at the Museum: We Are Going In! at Arizona Historical Society’s Pioneer Museum; www.arizonahistoricalsociety.org

March 30: Arlo Guthrie at Orpheum Theater; www.orpheumflagstaff.com