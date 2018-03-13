All-Arizona Messiah Sing-In

You might be familiar with Handel’s Messiah, but we bet you’ve never heard it like this before. On March 17 at 7 p.m., the nonprofit Sedona Conservatory will present the second annual All-Arizona Messiah SingIn at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. A full baroque orchestra and vocal soloists from around Arizona will perform the piece, with conservatory director Russell Fox conducting. But here’s the unique part: The chorus will be performed by the audience. There will be a single rehearsal at 5 p.m. to prepare for the 7 p.m. performance. Singers from throughout the state will join the audience. Not a singer? You can still come watch the show as a nonperforming audience member. For those participating, choral scores will be available at the door to borrow for the rehearsal and performance. The performance celebrates the 276th birthday of Messiah, which was originally written to be performed around Easter, even if we in the U.S. have come to associate it with Christmas.

Listeners are asked for a $20 suggested donation while singers can donate at will. For more information, visit www.sedonaconservatory.org. – Erika Ayn Finch

