Now in the middle of its 35th season, Chamber Music Sedona has a winter lineup that will warm everyone’s ears. First up, the Fifth Sedona Winter Music Festival happens Jan. 10-14 and features clarinetist and festival co-artistic director Alexander Fiterstein, cellist and festival co-artistic director Nicholas Canellakis, violinist Arnaud Sussmann and, making his Sedona debut, pianist Adam Golka. The festival kicks off with a screening of the documentary Music of Strangers at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre at 4 p.m. on Jan. 10. On Jan. 11 and 12, the quartet will perform three Concerts for Youth at Sedona area schools. “Our objective is to build audiences for the future,” says Chamber Music Sedona Artistic Director Bert Harclerode. “We’ve presented Concerts for Youth each year of my tenure, and with each concert we make lifelong impressions on Sedona youth.”

Also on Jan. 12, the musicians will perform an intimate concert at a private residence at 5:30 p.m. The concert acts as a fundraiser for the nonprofit Chamber Music Sedona. On Jan. 13, head to Sedona Performing Arts Center for a free open-rehearsal concert from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. That same day, the quartet will work with nearly 30 young musicians ages 13 to 19, all of whom are participating in the High School All-Regional Auditions in preparation for the Arizona Honor Orchestra and Band program. The festival culminates on Jan. 14 with a concert at SPAC at 2:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $40 and reserved seats are $60.

The season continues in February with the Zukerman Trio on Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. at SPAC. The trio includes one of the top five violinists in the world, Pinchas Zukerman, his wife, cellist Amanda Forsyth, and pianist Angela Cheng. It’s the first time the trio has performed in Sedona. Following all concerts, hang out as Bert facilitates a Q&A between the musicians and the audience, a new component that has been added this season.

“These musicians are all rock stars in my eyes,” says Bert, who’s in his 25th year with the organization. “Audiences can expect to be transported to the great halls of the world where many of these musicians have performed.”– Erika Ayn Finch. Photo courtesy of Chamber Music Sedona.

Chamber Music Sedona Fifth Sedona Winter Music Festival, Jan. 10-14. See website for complete schedule and tickets. The Zuckerman Trio, Feb. 4, 2 p.m. at Sedona Performing Arts Center (995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road). General admission tickets are $55. Reserved seats are $75. For details, visit www.chambermusicsedona.org or call 928-204-2415.

