Lace up those sneakers! The 13th Annual Sedona Marathon Event takes place Feb. 3 on Navoti Drive behind the Sedona Medical Center. The race begins at 9 a.m. and is expected to draw more than 3,000 runners and walkers who will participate in the 5K, 10K, half marathon or full marathon. To help make parking easier, Sedona Chamber of Commerce, the organizer of the race, is offering free shuttle service to and from the finish line. The shuttle will begin picking up racers at 6 a.m. with the final route at 4:20 p.m. Visit the event’s website for more details. Following the race, enjoy massage tents and an awards presentation. Not racing this year? Head to Posse Grounds Park on Feb. 2 for a free health expo from 2 to 8 p.m. Racers can pick up their packets at the same time. Spectators are also encouraged to hang out along the race route the day of the marathon to cheer on runners.

The cost to participate in the event ranges from $45 to $95 depending on the race and when you register. For more information, visit www.sedonamarathon.com or call 928-380-0633. – Erika Ayn Finch

