What’s better than shopping? Shopping for a cause! Sedona Arts Center’s Loving Bowls event returns Dec. 9 from noon to 3 p.m. More than 1,100 bowls created by area ceramicists will be sold for $10 each. All of the proceeds benefit the Sedona Community Food Bank, Sedona Community Center, Humane Society of Sedona and the educational programs at the Sedona Arts Center. In addition, there will be 200 pet bowls for sale. The price of the pottery includes a bowlful of chili and dessert. Plan to arrive early (and hungry) – serious shoppers line up for this event. For more information, visit www.sedonaartscenter.org or call organizer and ceramicist Dennis Ott at 928-284-0007. – Erika Ayn Finch. Photo by Deb Weinkauff.

More things to do in Sedona in December.