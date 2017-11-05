Sedona Open Studios

Thinking about holiday gift giving? Forgo online shopping and spend a weekend browsing local artist studios during Sedona Visual Artists’ Coalition’s Fall Open Studios Tour. The self-guided, free tour takes place Nov. 10-12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. At the studios, you’ll meet artists, watch demonstrations and have the opportunity to purchase directly from the source. More than 40 studios and 66 artists in Sedona, Village of Oak Creek, Cornville, Cottonwood and Clarkdale will participate. Represented mediums include glass, clay, painting, sculpture, digital art, photography and fiber, to name a few. Brochures with a list of participating artists as well as a map will be available at Sedona Arts Center and Sedona Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center. Brochures can also be downloaded at www.sedonaartistscoalition.org. For more details, call 503-789-4437.– Erika Ayn Finch

