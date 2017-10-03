2017, Features October 2017

Sedona Reflections

Though Pumphouse Wash is in Coconino National Forest, jurisdiction is split between Flagstaff and Sedona.

 

In Sedona, everything is better in October. Daytime temperatures slowly start to drop and the summer monsoon storms dissipate. It’s also an ideal time to explore Pumphouse Wash in Oak Creek Canyon. Five miles of boulder hopping rewards you with still pools of water – some that require wading – along with colorful foliage, brilliant blue skies, a frog or two and lots of solitude.

Photos by Deb Weinkauff. Text by Erika Ayn Finch.

