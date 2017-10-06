If you love to shop and you love the red rocks, there is no better festival than Sedona Arts Festival, now in its 27th year. On Oct. 7 and 8 on the sports field at Sedona Red Rock High School, you’ll be able to shop for every type of art under the sun – everything from bronze sculptures and oil paintings to one-of-a-kind jewelry, fashion accessories and even food and bath items. Approximately 170 artists from around the country will set up shop at the school that weekend. New this year is the Fine Art Gallery, a tent featuring local and regional artists. More than 100 pieces of art will be represented in two- and three-dimensional mediums. A portion of the proceeds from sales in the Fine Art Gallery will benefit the nonprofit Sedona Arts Festival’s Scholarships and Grants Program. The program financially supports art education in the great Sedona area. Since the festival’s inception, $300,000 has been distributed to arts education groups as well as to graduating seniors pursuing higher education in the arts, says Lori Reinhart, the festival’s executive director.

“We have about 50 artists participating in the Fine Art Gallery this year,” says Lori. “Half of those artists are from Sedona and the Verde Valley. It’s a great way for local artists to participate in the Sedona Arts Festival without needing to invest in their own tent and displays.”

Previous Best of Show winners will also display their work at the festival alongside the 2016 Overall Best of Show honoree, New Mexico’s Duane Maktima, who was honored for his handcrafted precious-metal jewelry. Sedona Arts Festival is a juried show; the organization’s field jury chooses the Best of Show winners. While you browse, enjoy music by local favorite William Eaton, a four-time Grammy nominee and designer of stringed instruments. (William also hand picked the other musicians who will perform throughout the weekend.) Kids in tow? The KidZone gives children 12 and younger the opportunity to make and take their own artworks under the supervision of a local artist. There’s no additional cost for the activity. – Erika Ayn Finch. Photo by Bryan Reinhart.

Sedona Arts Festival, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Sedona Red Rock High School (995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road). Tickets are $10 online or $12 at the door. Children 12 and younger attend free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult. For more information, visit www.sedonaartsfestival.org or call 928-204-9456

