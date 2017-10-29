Halloween in Sedona

It’s that time of the year when thoughts turn toward costumes and candy. There is no shortage of haunted happenings in the Verde Valley for the young and the young at heart, starting with the Pumpkin Splash on Oct. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Sedona Community Pool. Don your bathing suit and grab a floating pumpkin to carve for Halloween. At what is arguably Arizona’s most unique pumpkin patch, families can play games such as a scarecrow throw, pumpkin bowling and a pumpkin ring toss. The cost is $5 per person, and tickets go on sale Oct. 2 through the City of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department. (There are limited tickets available at the door.) Ticketholders go home with a pumpkin.

Starting Oct. 24, head to Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village and Tlaquepaque North for the Marigold Mural Project. Everyone is invited to help decorate a 26-foot-long portable mural with tributes to loved ones who have passed away. Paints and brushes are provided, and past murals will be on display. The final day to contribute to the mural is Oct. 28 during the Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebration, which takes place from 2 to 8 p.m. Now in its seventh year, Dia de los Muertos celebrates the Mexican tradition of honoring deceased friends and family with altars, or offrendas. The community is invited to contribute to public offrendas with photos, candles and mementos. The day includes music, food, fire dancers, vendors and face painting (line up early – it’s a crowd favorite). Costumes are strongly encouraged and have become the highlight of this very popular event.

Finally, on Oct. 31, take to the street in Uptown for the Safe & Fun Trick or Treat, sponsored by the City of Sedona Parks and Recreation Department as well as Uptown business owners. The 31st annual event starts at 5 p.m. when merchants begin handing out candy to costumed trick or treaters. The Thriller Zombique dance performance will take place at the intersection of Jordan Road and AZ-89A several times between 5 and 8 p.m. All events are free. There will not be a costume contest this year. – Erika Ayn Finch. Photo by Deb Weinkauff.

Pumpkin Splash, Oct. 21, 1-3 p.m., at the Sedona Community Pool (570 Posse Ground Road in West Sedona). $5. For information, call 928-282-7098 or visit www.sedonaaz.gov. Marigold Mural Project, Oct. 24-28, and Dia de los Muertos, Oct. 28, 2-8 p.m., at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village (336 AZ-179) and Tlaquepaque North (313 AZ-179). Free. For information, visit www.tlaq.com or call 928-282-4838. Safe & Fun Trick or Treat, 5-8 p.m., in Uptown Sedona. Free. For information, visit www.sedonaaz.gov or call 928-282-7098.

