It’s that magical week in fall when Sedona’s streets, trails and viewpoints are teeming with plein-air painters from around the country. We’re talking about Sedona Art Center’s invitational 13th Annual Sedona Plein Air Festival, which returns Oct. 14-21. More than two dozen painters will spend the week capturing the majesty of the red rocks. It all gets started with a wine reception on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Sedona Arts Center. Plein-air artists will display their work at the reception.

On Oct. 18 at 10 a.m., art lovers are invited to observe as the artists take part in the Creekside Paint Out at L’Auberge de Sedona. At 7 p.m. that day, keynote speaker and plein-air artist Joshua Been will give a talk at SAC titled The Plein Air Adventure. The public is invited to Seven Canyons on Oct. 19, 1 to 4 p.m., for another paint out followed by an awards ceremony and wine reception. On Oct. 20, Joshua will host a studio demonstration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; that night, attend the Plein Air Party and Awards Presentation from 5 to 8 p.m. at SAC. The festival wraps up on Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon with the Main Street Paint Out in Uptown Sedona. Throughout the entire festival, paintings will be available for purchase at SAC. Final sales happen Oct. 21, noon to 2 p.m.

For more details, call 928-282-3809 or visit www.sedonapleinairfestival.org.– Erika Ayn Finch

