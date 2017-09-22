Sedona Pet Lovers Gala

If what Gandhi said is true and the greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated, then Sedona is already pretty great. In the first six months of 2017, 316 animals were adopted from the Humane Society of Sedona. That’s an increase of 28 percent compared to the first six months of 2016. In June, 84 animals were adopted, setting an all-time record for the organization. But there’s always more that can be done, which is why the society is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year, the Pet Lovers Gala, on Sept. 30 at Enchantment Resort. (Sedona Monthly is the gala sponsor.) The evening’s theme is Monte Carlo Casino Night; there will be food, drinks, dancing, a silent auction, a “wine pull,” pictures and, of course, Monte Carlo-style gaming including black jack, roulette and craps. At the end of the night, gamers will turn in their winnings for raffle tickets. Tickets to the event are $95 and include $100 worth of gaming chips.

“Our goal is to raise $40,000,” says Austin Gates, the humane society’s executive director. “The money will go toward our veterinary fund to provide routine and emergency care for Sedona’s homeless pets. We care for animals with broken legs, wounds, extreme dental disease and other illnesses, and our first priority is making them comfortable so that we can prepare them for adoption.”

While the gaming is sure to be the highlight of the evening, there will be no shortage of activities to help raise money for the animals. For $20, guests will get to choose a bottle of wine with the label obscured. You might wind up with a bottle of Two-Buck Chuck or a Châteauneuf-du-Pape – it’s all about the luck of the draw. There will also be a silent auction featuring gift baskets filled with products and gift cards from local merchants; jewelry grab bags for purchase; a giving tree; a raffle; selfies with animals; dancing; a buffet-style dinner; and a cash bar. The attire is Sedona elegant. “It’s going to be a really fun event – a way for people to have a good time in a stunning location while feeling good about supporting the animals,” says Austin. – Erika Ayn Finch. Photo by Deb Weinkauff.

Pet Lovers Gala, Sept. 30, 6-9 p.m. at Enchantment Resort (525 Boynton Canyon Road). Tickets are $95. For more information, visit www.humanesocietyofsedona.org or call 928-282-4679.

