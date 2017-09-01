Miley’s Cafe in Sedona

For a couple of years now, we’ve been receiving emails from readers touting the hidden gem that is Miley’s Cafe. We had been to Miley’s on several occasions for breakfast, which is served all day, but it has been years since we visited for lunch or dinner. (The restaurant suspended its dinner service this summer but planned to resume it this month.) We popped in one hot summer afternoon to find the restaurant teeming with locals, probably some of the same ones who had reached out to us. Miley’s has a diner-esque atmosphere with a mural of the red rocks painted above the kitchen and landscape paintings by local artists on the walls. The bar area features barstools made out of tractor seats and, like any good diner, they were populated by workers enjoying huge burgers and sandwiches.

The offerings at Miley’s are varied. Aside from breakfast standards, you’ll find burgers, vegetarian and gluten-free options, hot dogs, pasta, salads, comfort food (think fish and chips and pork chops) and a full page of south-of-the-border favorites such as chimichangas, tacos and burritos. We started with an order of fried zucchini medallions served with a side of ranch dressing and then moved on to the Green Chili Enchiladas. The dish featured two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and slathered in a homemade, flavorful, slightly spicy, green chili filled with chunks of crispy pork. The enchiladas were served with a side of refried beans topped with cheese and a mound of tasty Mexican rice.

The Chicken Monterey is featured in the Down Home section of the menu and also in the gluten-free section. If you order it from the Down Home menu, you’ll receive a chicken breast basted in barbecue sauce and topped with bacon and melted Swiss cheese. The chicken comes with side orders of steamed broccoli, homemade mashed potatoes and your choice of a roll or cornbread. The gluten-free version comes with a side salad instead of the veggies and bread. In today’s day and age of neo-industrial decor, small plates and craft cocktails, places like Miley’s seem to be a dying breed (witness the demise of Red Planet Diner as proof), which makes this VOC staple all the more near and dear to locals’ hearts. – Erika Ayn Finch. Photo by Deb Weinkauff.

Miley’s Cafe, 7000 AZ-179 at The Collective Sedona in the Village of Oak Creek. Open daily, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., for breakfast, lunch and dinner. MC, Visa (928-284-4123) (Inexpensive to Moderate)

