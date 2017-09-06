Fiesta del Tlaquepaque in Sedona

The 45th annual Fiesta del Tlaquepaque, a celebration of Mexican Independence Day, takes place Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village. Tlaquepaque’s longest-running tradition will feature mariachis, flamenco dancers, ballet folklorico, live music, kids’ activities, arts and crafts exhibits, and Mexican food. There is no admission charge, and parking is available at the Uptown municipal parking lot with a continuous shuttle to and from the fiesta. For more info, visit www.tlaq.com or call 928-282-4838. – Erika Ayn Finch. Photo by Wib Middleton

