Independence Day in Northern Arizona

Apple pie? Check. Charcoal for the grill? Check. Patriotic playlist? Check. Happy 241st birthday, America! It seems like every community in the Verde Valley and northern Arizona has something lined up for the Fourth of July. Here in Sedona, the Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the 4th of July Wet Fest at the Sedona Community Pool. The festival includes a waterslide, games, water toys, swimming, live music and lunch all happening in and around the pool (the event is free to attend but there is a charge for food). The pool opens at noon and closes at 4 p.m., so there’s still time to catch the fireworks shows in surrounding communities.

Down in Cottonwood, it’s the 18th Annual Fantastic Family Fourth of July at Cottonwood Kids Park from 3:30 to 9 p.m. The park will be filled with games, waterslides and inflatable rides. There will be a watermelon eating contest along with free hot dogs and hamburgers from 4 to 6 p.m. Entry into the park is free, but there’s a charge for some rides and parking is $1 (all proceeds benefit area youth organizations). Soft drinks and other items will be available for purchase. At 7:45 p.m., relax on the lawn and listen to music, presentations and a patriotic salute by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Color Guard. The 35-minute fireworks show begins around 8:45 p.m.

You’ll also find fireworks in Camp Verde at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel along with carnival games and activities for kids. The fireworks begin at 9 p.m. And if its cooler climes you seek, head to Flagstaff for the 21st Annual Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce 4th of July Parade in downtown Flagstaff from 9 to 11 a.m. This year’s theme is Let Freedom Ring. More than 100 floats will participate, and patriotic attire is encouraged. At Pepsi Amphitheater, the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra will present its annual Independence Day Pops concert. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. and music begins at 2:20 p.m. The concert is free of charge. – Erika Ayn Finch

Fourth of July celebrations are happening across northern Arizona. For information on the Sedona 4th of July Wet Fest, call 928-282-7098 or visit www.sedonaaz.gov. For info on Cottonwood’s Fantastic Family Fourth of July, call 928-639-3200 or visit www.cottonwoodaz.gov. For the Camp Verde fireworks, call 928-567-7999 or visit www.cliffcastlecasinohotel.com. For the 21st Annual Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce 4th of July Parade, call 928-774-4505 or visit www.flagstaffchamber.com. And for info on the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra, call 928-774-5107 or visit www.flagstaffsymphony.org.

