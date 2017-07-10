Dellepiane in Sedona

Any foodie can attest to the fact that the humble burger has been elevated in recent years from fast-food status to gourmet fare. No matter what type of burger aficionado you consider yourself, Dellepiane, the new burger joint at Hillside Sedona, has something that will please your palate. Are you a fan of the classic? There’s one of those – it’s topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and cheddar. Gourmand? The Le Bleu is piled high with bacon, grilled Portobello mushrooms, blue cheese, caramelized onion and Dijon mustard. Adventuress? Two fat shrimp are plopped on top of the Surf ‘n’ Turf. Personally, we love the El Paso with its pecan-smoked bacon, Tillamook cheddar, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, jalapeno and guacamole. The Dellepiane is our other favorite. It’s also topped with bacon, cheddar and onions, but it showcases grilled provolone, pickles and barbecue sauce. All of the burgers feature 6-ounce Black Angus beef ground in house. For those of you who don’t think 6 ounces sounds big, think again. We’ve started splitting one of these bad boys.

And when we do split a burger, it gives us the chance to try a few other menu items, like the two-bite-sized empanadas. The Corn & Squash Empanada is our favorite. It features sweet corn, butternut squash, jalapeno and pepper jack. The menu at Dellepiane also includes sandwiches and a mouthwatering array of sides. We love them all, but the Rustic Fries served with a side of Curry Mint Sauce has to be the most unusual. The creamy sauce tastes exactly like it sounds, and it’s become our new favorite alternative to ketchup.

Dellepiane is owner and executive chef Tomas Agostino’s second location. The first Dellepiane is tucked down a narrow street of the same name in Buenos Aires. There’s a wall-sized photo of the original location inside the neo-industrial Sedona space. Dellepiane is big on booze, too. You’ll find six beers on tap and even more in cans and bottles. The cocktail list is creative with an emphasis on Latin American drinks like margaritas and caipirinhas. We appreciate the wine list, which focuses on Argentinian Malbecs. Try the well-balanced Altocedro Malbec from Mendoza. It’s quickly becoming one of our new go-to wines. – Erika Ayn Finch. Photo by Deb Weinkauff.

Dellepiane, 671 AZ-179 at Hillside Sedona. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. (11 p.m., Friday and Saturday), for lunch and dinner. Open Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., for lunch. MC, Visa, AmEx, Disc (928-862-4129) (Inexpensive to Moderate)

