Tlaquepaque North Block Parties

What’s summer without a block party? How about four of them? Tlaquepaque North will be hosting block parties every Saturday in June from 4 to 8 p.m. Each free event will feature live entertainment along with face painting and balloon art for the kids. Pump House Station Urban Eatery and Market will be grilling something tasty that will be available for purchase. The first party on June 3 will feature line dancing lessons and a performance by the Glitter Line Dance Team. Local entertainer Shondra will deejay and emcee the evening. On June 10, hometown favorites The Watters will perform. Now based out of Austin, Texas, this will be the first time the entire band has performed in Sedona since last June. For a complete lineup of entertainment, visit www.tlaq.com or call 928-282-4838. – Erika Ayn Finch. Photo courtesy of Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village

