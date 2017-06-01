Tim Young in Sedona

Tim Young looks like a musician. His long blonde hair is worn loose under his trademark black fedora, and when he plays, he’s frequently in a black button-down shirt and blue jeans, his prized Martin acoustic guitar in hand. Tim was born a performer, first in choir in elementary school, then as a theater actor off-off Broadway and finally as a musician since 1980. He says he always tinkered with guitar playing – and when he was a teen, his parents forced him into accordion lessons – but it wasn’t until his theater partner convinced him to write songs for his plays that Tim got serious about music. He formed his first band in 1980, and he went solo in 2002.

Tim moved to Sedona with his girlfriend in 2013 after 37 years in Manhattan. They initially came to Sedona in 2012 on a road trip, and the first morning they were in town, Tim wrote a song. “That’s when I told my girlfriend this place might have something for us,” says Tim, laughing. He’s been steadily gigging in the red rocks ever since with standing shows at Full Moon Saloon and Vino di Sedona. He also likes to jam at Olde Sedona Family Restaurant Bar and Grill on Monday nights. Tim describes his music as “high-energy acoustic rock.” He plays mostly originals with a few covers by Bob Dylan, John Fogerty and Donovan thrown in to please the crowd. He’s released three full-length albums and four EPs that were recorded in Cornville (he’s currently working on No. 5). When asked to describe his sound, Tim says some people claim he reminds them of Elvis, but he doesn’t get the comparison. “I’m a troubadour in the vein of Dylan or Woody Guthrie,” he says. “I also think you could compare my music to Neil Young or John Hiatt.”

Tim also DJs weekly at KSZN 101.5FM in Flagstaff. His show is called Throwing Light and it airs on Mondays from 3 to 4 p.m. Ever the entertainer, he says he plays what he wants and has a blast. “It’s a rush to perform,” says Tim. “When all the cylinders are firing, and you see it getting out there, even if it’s to just one person in the bar who’s connecting with me, then I’m performing at a level where I want to be.” – Erika Ayn Finch. Photo by Dan Turner.

Tim Young performs June 2 and 3 at Full Moon Saloon (7000 AZ-179 at The Collective Sedona in the Village of Oak Creek) from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. He also performs at Vino di Sedona (2575 AZ-89A in West Sedona) on June 15 from 7 to 10 p.m. And you can catch him at Spirit Room (166 Main St. in Jerome) on June 22, 8-11 p.m. For more information, visit www.timyoungmusic.com.

