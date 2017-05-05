Local Juicery in Sedona

If you’ve already perused this month’s cover story, you know that we ate a lot – A LOT – of burgers this spring. To balance it with something healthy, we stopped by Local Juicery for breakfast before heading out on a long hike. We’ve been fans of the eatery’s smoothies since Mike and Summer Sanders (she’s a Sedona Red Rock High School graduate) opened their doors in 2015. But we had no idea that breakfasts with descriptors like “sprouted grain,” “vegan” and “gluten free” could be so delicious. When we finished our meal, we were already plotting our return.

The Works Waffles look ridiculously decadent until you find out that they are actually good for you. Two thick, warm, dark-brown, organic, gluten-free waffles are topped with bananas, berries, coconut flakes, honey and hemp seeds. Sandwiched between the waffles is a layer of rich almond butter. And yes, the waffles do come with a side of maple syrup, but you almost don’t even need it. (The waffles are made with oat flour, chia seeds, coconut oil and bananas, which means they stick to your ribs much longer than traditional waffles – a perfect pre-hike meal.) If you’re someone who has embraced the avocado-toast trend, you have to try Local Juicery’s riff on this California staple. Smashed avocado, cashew-chipotle mayo, chili flakes, nutritional yeast, olive oil, sea salt and black pepper are packed in between two slices of sprouted-grain toast. Both dishes run circles around your traditional bacon-eggs-and-hash-browns, and the fact that they are good for you is the sugar-free icing on top of the gluten-free cake.

If you need caffeine to get going in the morning, Local Juicery offers up cold-brew coffee, but we also recommend the Lifeline smoothie. It’s made with the aforementioned coffee as well as almond milk, banana, dates, almond butter and cinnamon. It’s thick, creamy, nutty and slightly sweet – a dose of the coffee flavor you love without the acidity. If coffee isn’t your thing, try our other favorites, Strong + Radiant and PB + J Vibes. Whichever you choose, you’ll be doing something good for yourself, and your body will thank you. – Erika Ayn Finch. Photo by Lauren J. Photography.

Local Juicery, 3150 AZ-89A in West Sedona. Open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for breakfast, lunch and snacks. Open Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., for breakfast, lunch and snacks. Visa, MC, AmEx, Disc (928-282-8932) (Inexpensive to Moderate)

