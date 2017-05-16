Arizona’s mile-high town is the place to be May 20-21 when the Jerome Historic Home and Building Tour returns for its 52nd year. The guided tour takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (the last tickets are sold at 3 p.m.). This year’s tour includes two cottage-style homes built in the 1980s, a home on Jerome’s “boardwalk” that was built in the 1890s and the 1917 Clubhouse, which served as the first United Verde Hospital.

The tours start at Spook Hall and take three to four hours to complete. Wear comfortable shoes and be prepared to climb many steps (the tour is not handicapped accessible). Tickets are $20. For more information, visit www.jeromechamber.com or call 928-634-2900. – Erika Ayn Finch. Photo by Deb Weinkauff.

