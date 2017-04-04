Bonne Idée, Sedona!

Mark your calendars, francophiles: On April 8, Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village will host A Taste of Provence from 4-7 p.m. Listen to songs in French and English from three French bands; watch demonstrations by a master glass artist, a painter and a sketch artist; taste wines alongside a senior winemaker from Côtes de Provence Rimauresq winery; and sample tapas from award-winning French chef Marie-Pierre Gall. At the end of the evening, head to Rene at Tlaquepaque for a French dinner featuring Marie-Pierre and Rene’s executive chef, Walter Paulson (reservations recommended). This is no entry fee for this event, though there will be a charge for sampling wine and food. For more information, visit www.tlaq.com or call 928-282-4838. – Erika Ayn Finch.

