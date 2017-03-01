Maybe you’re someone who regularly “shreds the red.” Or you just like to drink craft beer, sample food-truck fare and hang out with the cool kids. Both of you will want to be at the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival March 3-5. Now in its third year, the festival once again takes place at Posse Grounds Park, only this time the action will be happening at the newly opened Barbara Antonsen Memorial Park (a park within a park). The festival features six bands – two on each day of the festival. A portion of Posse Ground Road will be closed for the festival, and parking has been expanded to include the Posse Grounds sports fields. There will be more than 60 vendors, five food trucks, five microbreweries, bike demonstrations, biking at the adjacent Sedona Bike Skills Park, clinics and group rides, says Mike Raney, event organizer and co-owner of Over the Edge bike shop.

“Last year we were one of the biggest mountain bike festivals in the country,” says Mike. “We had 2,200 people show up.”

That’s due, in large part, to the quality and diversity of the festival. If you’re a serious mountain biker, you’ll be excited to join a group ride led by Olympian Sam Schultz, take a women’s riding clinic with VIDA or hobnob with editors from Bike Magazine, Vital MTB and Outside Magazine. Visitors will appreciate the expanded network of shuttles that will transport bikers to various trailheads. Locals will like the “bike valet,” which allows them to leave the car at home and bike to the festival. And for those who just like a good party, you’ll enjoy the non-bike vendors including Mercedes-Benz of Flagstaff, local artists and companies showcasing clothing, sunglasses and the latest technology. Admission is free for festivalgoers who aren’t participating in clinics or group rides.

“Seeing this festival grow has been amazing,” says Mike. “We’ve owned our bike shop for five years, and in those five years, we’ve seen many publications name Sedona as one of the top five mountain biking destinations in the world. It makes sense that we would have a world-class festival, too.” – Erika Ayn Finch. Photo by Devon Balet.

Sedona Mountain Bike Festival, March 3-5 at Posse Grounds Park (525 Posse Ground Road in West Sedona). Passes are $50 for one day, $80 for two days and $100 for three days. Entry into the vendor area, including the concerts, is free. For more information, visit www.sedonamtbfestival.com or call 928-282-1106.

SEDONA CALENDAR: Events, activities, shows, happenings