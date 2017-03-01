The Golden Dragon Acrobats, a renowned troupe of 16 Chinese artists, will take to the stage at the Sedona Performing Arts Center on March 4 at 7 p.m. The show, presented by Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, will incorporate dramatic acrobatics with traditional Chinese dance, costumes, and traditional and modern Asian music. Established in the 1940s, the troupe, which is based out of Cangzhou in the Hebei Province of China, first came to the U.S. 40 years ago. They have toured all 50 states with an average of 200 performances each year. Tickets for the Sedona show are $40 for adults and $10 for students. For more information, visit www.ycpac.com or call 928-776-2000. – Erika Ayn Finch. Photo by SRO Artists, Inc.

