Artwork from 58 of the country’s most renowned women western artists will be on display in what is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about art shows in the state: Cowgirl Up! Art from the Other Half of the West at Desert Caballeros Western Museum in Wickenburg. The 12th annual show opens March 24 with the Exhibition Preview and Miniatures Sale followed by the evening Artists and Patrons Party featuring dancing and music from western band Trio Rio. The festivities continue March 25 with the Artists and Collectors Forum and the Bash and Bid Sale. On March 26, there’s the Chuck Wagon Breakfast, a 90-minute quick draw and a live (and lively) auction.

“At least 50 of the 58 artists will be in attendance on opening weekend,” says Mary Ann Igna, the museum’s curator. “Collectors get the chance to interact with the artists, who are an energetic, enthusiastic bunch. The artists also get the chance to meet each other, which winds up being very inspiring. There’s no competition between them.”

Of the 58 invited artists, 10 are new to the exhibit while nine have participated in every show for the past 12 years. Those nine include two northern Arizona artists: sculptor Susan Kliewer and painter Shawn Cameron. Other participating northern Arizona artists include Lisa Danielle, Deanne McKeown and Karen Petrovich. The artists are chosen because of their ability to capture the spirit of the West and its lifestyle, says Mary Ann. Over the course of 12 years, hundreds of artists have participated. The show features paintings, drawings and sculptures. It runs through May 7.

“We are so delighted to continue this tradition,” says Mary Ann. “My favorite part of the show is the quick draw. It’s amazing to see the artists create in such a short period of time. We also have local high school students who participate in it. But the miniature show is also exciting because it’s an entry point for new art collectors. And it’s a good show for seasoned collectors who are running out of wall space.” – Erika Ayn Finch. Photo courtesy of Desert Caballeros Western Museum.

Cowgirl Up! Art from the Other Half of the West, March 24-May 7, at Desert Caballeros Western Museum (21 N. Frontier St. in Wickenburg). Tickets for opening weekend activities can be purchased at www.westernmuseum.org. Tickets for opening weekend events range from $10 to $175. For more details, call 928-684-2272.

