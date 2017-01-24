Bike and Brew in Sedona

Love biking? Passionate about microbrews? Head to Oak Creek Brewing Co. on Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. for the Bike and Brew event organized by Dennis Ketterman, publisher of Bike and Paddle Magazine. “It’s really a meet and greet to plan the Saturday group ride,” says Dennis. “We’ve started Bike Saturdays to bring about awareness of the benefits of riding your bike – for your health and for the environment – rather than driving your car.” The event is free and open to everyone. For more information, call Dennis at 406-871-6282. – Erika Ayn Finch.

