Put a Sock in It

Last year, Sedona Athletic Club, located inside Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock, hosted Socks for Seniors, a sock drive that benefited local elderly residents. All of the donations were delivered to Verde Valley Caregivers and Kachina Point Rehabilitation Hospital in the Village of Oak Creek. Last year, the club collected more than 220 pairs of socks, says Daniel Finch-McCaffrey, director of spa and fitness. The club is once again hosting Socks for Seniors through Dec. 20. New, colorful, fun socks can be dropped off at the club seven days a week. The socks will benefit the aforementioned organizations as well as the Sedona Community Center’s Meals on Wheels program. For more information, call 928-284-6975 or visit www.facebook.com/sedonaathleticclub. – Erika Ayn Finch.

