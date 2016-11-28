2016, Features November 2016

Sedona Be Jeweled

Cognac diamonds (2 carats) and 18-karat-gold collar from the Tanaquilla Collection by Roberto Coin. $30,000. Available at Renee Taylor Jewelry, 313 AZ-179 at Tlaquepaque North (928-282-1506).
Have you been naughty or nice this year? If your answer is the latter, then visions of sparkling jewelry might be dancing through your head. Leave this story lying around, and drop a (not-so) subtle hint about what you want wrapped up under the tree this holiday season. Partners take note: If a way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, nothing says I love you to a woman like fine jewelry.

Photos by Deb Weinkauff. Text by Erika Ayn Finch.

