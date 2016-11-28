Sedona Be Jeweled

Thunderegg agate pendant set in sterling silver (0) and hand-woven sterling silver chain (0) by Nancy Bihler. Available at Sedona Arts Center, 15 Art Barn Road in Uptown (928-282-3865). Lapis, golden quartz, turquoise, sugilite, opal, diamond (1.15 carats) and yellow sapphire (1.24 carats) earrings set in 18-karat gold by Nicolai Medvedev. ,000. Available at Rowe Fine Art Gallery, 336 AZ-179 at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village (928-282-8877). Diamond (.05 carat) earrings set in 22-karat gold and sterling silver by Sally Craig. 5. Available at Pura Gallery, 501 School St. in Jerome (928-634-0937). Baltic amber necklace set in sterling silver by Enzo Soszynski. 0. Available at Inner Eye Gallery, 336 AZ-179 at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village (928-282-5250). Diamond (4.8 carats) earrings set in 18-karat two-toned gold. ,110. Available at My Jeweler, 101 N. AZ-89A at The Shops at Hyatt Pinõn Pointe (928-203-0780). Lapis, coral and Lone Mountain turquoise bracelet set in 14-karat gold by Charles Loloma (Hopi). ,000. Available at Hoel’s Indian Shop, 9589 N. AZ-89A in Oak Creek Canyon (928-282-3925). 1960s turquoise needlepoint cuff bracelet by unknown Zuni artist. ,200. Available at Great Southwest, 336 AZ-179 at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village (928-282-0248) Sleeping Beauty turquoise, South Sea Pearls and diamond (3.5 carats) Catori necklace set in 18-karat gold by Amy Hunt. ,000. Available at Goldenstein Gallery, 70 Dry Creek Road in West Sedona (928-204-1765). Arizona variscite and primavera necklace set in sterling silver by Jennifer Defoe. 5. Available at Gateway Cottage Wellness Center, 470 N. AZ-89A in Uptown (928-862-4400). Citrine (3 carats) and diamond (0.5 carat) ring set in 14-karat gold by Rizas. ,180. Available at El Dorado Fine Jewelry and Art Gallery, 101 N. AZ-89A at The Shops at Hyatt Pinõn Pointe (928-282-2132). Blue jasper bracelet by Carol Kahn. 5. Brown and green Czechoslovakian bead bracelet by Carol Kahn. 5. Available at Caravana Jewelry, 336 AZ-179 at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village (928-282-3370).

Have you been naughty or nice this year? If your answer is the latter, then visions of sparkling jewelry might be dancing through your head. Leave this story lying around, and drop a (not-so) subtle hint about what you want wrapped up under the tree this holiday season. Partners take note: If a way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, nothing says I love you to a woman like fine jewelry.

Photos by Deb Weinkauff. Text by Erika Ayn Finch.

